Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo Tuesday, Jul. 27 0 of 40 events 92 of 132 total events Nation G S B Tot Japan…

At Tokyo

Tuesday, Jul. 27

0 of 40 events

92 of 132 total events

Nation G S B Tot Japan 8 2 3 13 United States 7 3 5 15 China 6 5 7 18 ROC 4 5 3 12 Britain 3 4 1 8 South Korea 3 0 4 7 Australia 2 1 3 6 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Italy 1 4 4 9 France 1 2 2 5 Canada 1 2 1 4 Hungary 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Austria 1 0 0 1 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Taiwan 0 2 2 4 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 Brazil 0 2 1 3 Germany 0 0 3 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Georgia 0 2 0 2 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 Indonesia 0 1 1 2 Serbia 0 1 1 2 Spain 0 1 1 2 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mongolia 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Ukraine 0 0 2 2 Belgium 0 1 0 1 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Mexico 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.