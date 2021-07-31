2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 9:34 PM

At Tokyo

Sunday, Aug. 1

12 of 38 events

280 of 310 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 19 20 13 52
China 22 13 12 47
ROC 11 15 11 37
Japan 17 5 8 30
Britain 9 10 11 30
Australia 12 3 14 29
Italy 2 8 15 25
France 4 10 6 20
Germany 3 4 11 18
South Korea 5 4 7 16
Netherlands 4 7 5 16
Canada 3 4 6 13
New Zealand 4 3 4 11
Switzerland 3 3 5 11
Brazil 1 3 5 9
Czech Republic 3 3 1 7
Taiwan 2 2 3 7
Croatia 3 1 2 6
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Ukraine 0 1 5 6
Georgia 1 3 1 5
Spain 1 2 2 5
Austria 1 1 3 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Serbia 1 1 2 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Sweden 1 2 0 3
Jamaica 1 1 1 3
Turkey 1 0 2 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Denmark 0 1 2 3
Indonesia 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Norway 1 1 0 2
Poland 1 1 0 2
Slovakia 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Ireland 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2
Venezuela 0 2 0 2
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Cuba 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Israel 0 0 2 2
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Belarus 1 0 0 1
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
Greece 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Qatar 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

