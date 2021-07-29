2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 8:45 PM

At Tokyo

Friday, Jul. 30

12 of 36 events

208 of 232 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 14 16 11 41
China 16 7 10 33
ROC 9 12 9 30
Japan 15 4 6 25
Australia 9 2 11 22
Britain 5 8 8 21
Italy 2 7 10 19
Germany 3 4 7 14
Netherlands 2 7 4 13
South Korea 4 3 5 12
France 3 5 3 11
Canada 3 3 5 11
New Zealand 3 3 1 7
Brazil 1 3 3 7
Switzerland 1 3 3 7
Taiwan 1 2 3 6
Hungary 2 1 2 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Croatia 2 0 2 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Czech Republic 1 2 1 4
Austria 1 1 2 4
Serbia 1 1 2 4
Ukraine 0 0 4 4
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Spain 0 2 1 3
Indonesia 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Norway 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Ireland 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Denmark 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Fiji 1 0 0 1
Greece 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Venezuela 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
San Marino 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

