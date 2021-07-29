Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo
Friday, Jul. 30
12 of 36 events
208 of 232 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|14
|16
|11
|41
|China
|16
|7
|10
|33
|ROC
|9
|12
|9
|30
|Japan
|15
|4
|6
|25
|Australia
|9
|2
|11
|22
|Britain
|5
|8
|8
|21
|Italy
|2
|7
|10
|19
|Germany
|3
|4
|7
|14
|Netherlands
|2
|7
|4
|13
|South Korea
|4
|3
|5
|12
|France
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Canada
|3
|3
|5
|11
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Brazil
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Taiwan
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Hungary
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Austria
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Serbia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Spain
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Denmark
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Turkey
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fiji
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Greece
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Venezuela
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cuba
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Israel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Marino
|0
|0
|1
|1
