Strong, shallow earthquake shakes northern Myanmar

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 5:49 AM

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake shook northern Myanmar on Thursday and was felt as far away as northern Thailand.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.5 quake occurred north of Mandalay about 46 kilometers (28 miles) northeast of Shwebo. It was centered 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the Earth’s surface, the USGS said.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to structures on the surface. The USGS said the shaking of the ground was “very strong” and some injuries were possible, but there was a low likelihood of damage.

Buildings in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand swayed for about half a minute.

A seismic fault line runs through northern Myanmar, causing occasional earthquakes. In May, a strong, shallow earthquake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen.

