Spain 2, China 0 Spain 1 1 0 0 — 2 China 0 0 0 0 — 0 Spain_B. Bonastre…

Spain 2, China 0

Spain 1 1 0 0 — 2 China 0 0 0 0 — 0

Spain_B. Bonastre Peremateu 1, B. Perez Lagunas 1.

China_None.

Green Cards_Zhang J., China, 0. C. Petchame Bonastre, Spain, 0. J. Pons Genesca, Spain, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Meister, Germany. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Emi Yamada, Japan. Amber Church, New Zealand.

