TOKYO (AP) — South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker sets world record with blistering 200 breaststroke; American Lilly King takes silver.

TOKYO (AP) — South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker sets world record with blistering 200 breaststroke; American Lilly King takes silver.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.