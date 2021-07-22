Romania beats Honduras 1-0 on return to Olympic soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Romania made a winning return to Olympic men’s soccer after 57 years. A 1-0 victory over…

A 1-0 victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva’s own goal on Thursday at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Honduras finished fourth in the competition at the 2016 Olympics.

In the other Group B game, New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0.

