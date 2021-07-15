Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Asia News » Roadside bomb targeting troops…

Roadside bomb targeting troops kills 2 in southwest Pakistan

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 3:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful roadside bomb targeting security forces killed two soldiers in southwest Pakistan, the mílitary said Thursday, a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The overnight attack happened in Pasni, a district in the impoverished Baluchistan province, according to a military statement. It said a search operation was still underway to arrest those who orchestrated the bombing.

It provided no further details and only said hostile intelligence forces were behind the violence.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but previous such attacks on security forces have been blamed on small separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.

Although Pakistan says it has quelled insurgency in Baluchistan, such attacks on troops have increased in recent months in the province which shares a long border with Iran and Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

'Missteps were ours,' VA's McDonough says of initial EHR rollout

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up