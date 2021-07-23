2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Asia News » Qian Yang of China…

Qian Yang of China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up