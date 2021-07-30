Poland 3, Japan 0 (25-22, 25-21, 26-24) Poland_Spiker-W. Leon Venero (13-22), A. Sliwka (13-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Kurek (2-6), M.…

Poland_Spiker-W. Leon Venero (13-22), A. Sliwka (13-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Kurek (2-6), M. Bieniek (4-11), J. Kochanowski (4-12), W. Leon Venero (2-6); Server-F. Drzyzga (0-10), L. Kaczmarek (0-3), B. Kurek (0-12), M. Bieniek (0-9), J. Kochanowski (0-16), W. Leon Venero (2-12), A. Sliwka (0-11), P. Nowakowski (1-3); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (17-40).

Japan_Spiker-Y. Ishikawa (13-27), Y. Nishida (13-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Y. Ishikawa (2-4), T. Onodera (2-13), M. Sekita (2-6); Server-Y. Ishikawa (1-11), T. Onodera (0-11), M. Sekita (0-12), K. Takanashi (0-6), Y. Nishida (0-13), A. Yamauchi (0-10), R. Takahashi (0-4); Scorer-Y. Ishikawa (16-42).

Referees_Hernan Casamiquela, Argentina. Liu Jiang, China. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

