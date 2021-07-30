2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Poland 3, Japan 0…

Poland 3, Japan 0 (25-22, 25-21, 26-24)

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Poland 3, Japan 0 (25-22, 25-21, 26-24)

Poland_Spiker-W. Leon Venero (13-22), A. Sliwka (13-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Kurek (2-6), M. Bieniek (4-11), J. Kochanowski (4-12), W. Leon Venero (2-6); Server-F. Drzyzga (0-10), L. Kaczmarek (0-3), B. Kurek (0-12), M. Bieniek (0-9), J. Kochanowski (0-16), W. Leon Venero (2-12), A. Sliwka (0-11), P. Nowakowski (1-3); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (17-40).

Japan_Spiker-Y. Ishikawa (13-27), Y. Nishida (13-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Y. Ishikawa (2-4), T. Onodera (2-13), M. Sekita (2-6); Server-Y. Ishikawa (1-11), T. Onodera (0-11), M. Sekita (0-12), K. Takanashi (0-6), Y. Nishida (0-13), A. Yamauchi (0-10), R. Takahashi (0-4); Scorer-Y. Ishikawa (16-42).

Referees_Hernan Casamiquela, Argentina. Liu Jiang, China. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up