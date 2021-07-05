Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Asia News » Pakistan: 5 suspected militants…

Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in raid on hideout

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces shot five suspected militants to death Monday during a raid on their hideout near Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism department said.

In a brief statement, it said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid and officers seized weapons from the militant hideout after the successful operation.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by small separatist groups that seek independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up