2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Asia News » Olympics Latest: Romania wins…

Olympics Latest: Romania wins women’s double sculls

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

MEDAL ALERT

Romania’s Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis have won the first rowing gold medal of the Tokyo Games, in women’s double sculls.

They bolted from the start and never let up in a dominating performance.

The rowing medal events had been delayed for a day because of bad weather forecasts amid a tropical storm.

Once back on the water, the Romanians were never challenged and led by two boat lengths with just 500 meters to go. Bodnar and Radis are both just 22. Their sprint to victory left the only fight for the silver medal, where New Zealand’s Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne edge the Dutch boat of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard.

___

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up