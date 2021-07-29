Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L T Pts New Zealand 2 0 0 4 Britain 1 1 0…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts New Zealand 2 0 0 4 Britain 1 1 0 2 ROC 1 1 0 2 Kenya 0 2 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts France 3 0 0 6 Fiji 2 1 0 4 Canada 1 2 0 2 Brazil 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts United States 3 0 0 6 Australia 2 1 0 4 China 1 2 0 2 Japan 0 3 0 0

Thursday, July 29

France 12, Fiji 5

Canada 33, Brazil 0

United States 28, China 14

Australia 48, Japan 0

Britain 14, ROC 12

New Zealand 29, Kenya 7

Fiji 26, Canada 12

France 40, Brazil 5

Australia 26, China 10

United States 17, Japan 7

New Zealand 26, Britain 21

ROC 35, Kenya 12

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinals

Fiji 41, Brazil 5

France 31, Canada 0

China 29, Japan 0

United States 14, Australia 12

Britain vs Kenya 0200 GMT

New Zealand vs ROC 0230 GMT

TBD 0730 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0830 GMT

Fiji vs Australia 0900 GMT

United States vs TBD 0930 GMT

France vs TBD 1000 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Placing 0000 GMT

Placing 0030 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0130 GMT

Semifinal 0200 GMT

Semifinal 0230 GMT

Placing 0730 GMT

Placing 0800 GMT

Bronze Medal 0830 GMT

Gold Medal 0900 GMT

