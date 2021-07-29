Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Britain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|ROC
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|2
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|France
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Fiji
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Brazil
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|4
|China
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Wednesday, July 28
France 12, Fiji 5
Canada 33, Brazil 0
United States 28, China 14
Australia 48, Japan 0
Britain 14, ROC 12
New Zealand 29, Kenya 7
Thursday, July 29
Fiji 26, Canada 12
France 40, Brazil 5
Australia 26, China 10
United States 17, Japan 7
New Zealand 26, Britain 21
ROC 35, Kenya 12
Fiji 41, Brazil 5
France 31, Canada 0
China 29, Japan 0
United States 14, Australia 12
Britain vs Kenya 10 p.m.
New Zealand vs ROC 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinals
TBD 3:30 a.m.
TBD 4 a.m.
Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.
Fiji vs Australia 5 a.m.
United States vs TBD 5:30 a.m.
France vs TBD 6 a.m.
Placing 8 p.m.
Placing 8:30 p.m.
TBD 9 p.m.
TBD 9:30 p.m.
Semifinal 10 p.m.
Semifinal 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Placing 3:30 a.m.
Placing 4 a.m.
Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.
Gold Medal 5 a.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.