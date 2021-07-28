Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Canada
|2
|0
|4
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|4
|Germany
|0
|2
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|2
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|2
|0
|4
|China
|1
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|1
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|2
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|China
|2
|0
|4
|Brazil
|1
|1
|3
|Canada
|1
|1
|3
|Argentina
|0
|2
|2
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|2
|0
|4
|Brazil
|1
|1
|3
|Latvia
|1
|1
|3
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Australia
|2
|0
|4
|ROC
|2
|0
|4
|Cuba
|0
|2
|2
|Italy
|0
|2
|2
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|5
|Japan
|1
|2
|4
|Czech Republic
|0
|3
|3
Saturday, July 24
Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-19, 21-11)
Canada 2, Netherlands 0 (21-16, 21-14)
Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (23-25, 22-20, 16-14)
Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (21-8, 21-23, 15-6)
China 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11)
Sunday, July 25
United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)
Australia 2, Cuba 0 (21-15, 21-14)
ROC 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-15)
Spain 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 21-18, 16-14)
Monday, July 26
United States 2, Latvia 1 (21-13, 16-21, 15-11)
Brazil 2, Kenya 0 (21-15, 21-9)
Canada 2, Germany 0 (21-17, 21-14)
Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-17, 22-20)
Switzerland 2, Netherlands 0 (22-20, 21-18)
Tuesday, July 27
United States 2, Spain 0 (21-13, 21-16)
Canada 2, Argentina 0 (22-20, 21-12)
China 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 31-29, 15-13)
China 2, Brazil 0 (21-18, 21-14)
Wednesday, July 28
Switzerland 2, Japan 1 (21-14, 19-21, 12-15)
Latvia 2, Brazil 1 (21-15, 12-21, 15-12)
Germany 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
ROC 2, Cuba 0 (21-16, 21-11)
Australia 2, Italy 0 (22-20, 21-19)
Thursday, July 29
United States 2, Kenya 0 (21-8, 21-6)
Canada vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Germany vs Netherlands 0600 GMT
China vs Argentina 1100 GMT
Brazil vs Canada 1200 GMT
Friday, July 30
United States vs Netherlands 0000 GMT
Australia vs ROC 0600 GMT
Spain vs China 0800 GMT
Italy vs Cuba 1100 GMT
Saturday, July 31
Brazil vs United States 0000 GMT
Latvia vs Kenya 0100 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD 1100 GMT
Sunday, August 1
TBD 0000 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD 0400 GMT
TBD 0500 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD vs Switzerland 0900 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
Monday, August 2
TBD 1300 GMT
Tuesday, August 3
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Semifinal 0000 GMT
Semifinal 1200 GMT
Friday, August 6
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
