Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 8:36 PM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Canada 2 0 4
Switzerland 2 0 4
Germany 0 2 2
Netherlands 0 2 2

Group B

Country W L Pts
United States 2 0 4
China 1 1 3
Spain 1 1 3
Netherlands 0 2 2

Group C

Country W L Pts
China 2 0 4
Brazil 1 1 3
Canada 1 1 3
Argentina 0 2 2

Group D

Country W L Pts
United States 2 0 4
Brazil 1 1 3
Latvia 1 1 3
Kenya 0 2 2

Group E

Country W L Pts
Australia 2 0 4
ROC 2 0 4
Cuba 0 2 2
Italy 0 2 2

Group F

Country W L Pts
Switzerland 3 0 6
Germany 2 1 5
Japan 1 2 4
Czech Republic 0 3 3

Saturday, July 24

Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-19, 21-11)

Canada 2, Netherlands 0 (21-16, 21-14)

Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (23-25, 22-20, 16-14)

Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (21-8, 21-23, 15-6)

China 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11)

Sunday, July 25

United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Australia 2, Cuba 0 (21-15, 21-14)

ROC 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-15)

Spain 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 21-18, 16-14)

Monday, July 26

United States 2, Latvia 1 (21-13, 16-21, 15-11)

Brazil 2, Kenya 0 (21-15, 21-9)

Canada 2, Germany 0 (21-17, 21-14)

Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-17, 22-20)

Switzerland 2, Netherlands 0 (22-20, 21-18)

Tuesday, July 27

United States 2, Spain 0 (21-13, 21-16)

Canada 2, Argentina 0 (22-20, 21-12)

China 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 31-29, 15-13)

China 2, Brazil 0 (21-18, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

Switzerland 2, Japan 1 (21-14, 19-21, 12-15)

Latvia 2, Brazil 1 (21-15, 12-21, 15-12)

Germany 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

ROC 2, Cuba 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Australia 2, Italy 0 (22-20, 21-19)

Thursday, July 29

United States 2, Kenya 0 (21-8, 21-6)

Canada vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Germany vs Netherlands 0600 GMT

China vs Argentina 1100 GMT

Brazil vs Canada 1200 GMT

Friday, July 30

United States vs Netherlands 0000 GMT

Australia vs ROC 0600 GMT

Spain vs China 0800 GMT

Italy vs Cuba 1100 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Brazil vs United States 0000 GMT

Latvia vs Kenya 0100 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 1100 GMT

Sunday, August 1

TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD vs Switzerland 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 1300 GMT

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 0000 GMT

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

