2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Olympic Men's Rugby Glance

Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 3 0 0 6
Argentina 2 1 0 4
Australia 1 2 0 2
South Korea 0 3 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
Fiji 3 0 0 6
Britain 2 1 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
South Africa 3 0 0 6
United States 2 1 0 4
Ireland 1 2 0 2
Kenya 0 3 0 0

Sunday, July 25

Fiji 24, Japan 19

Britain 24, Canada 0

New Zealand 50, South Korea 5

Argentina 29, Australia 19

South Africa 33, Ireland 14

United States 19, Kenya 14

Monday, July 26

Britain 34, Japan 0

Fiji 28, Canada 14

New Zealand 35, Argentina 14

Australia 42, South Korea 5

United States 19, Ireland 17

South Africa 14, Kenya 5

Canada 36, Japan 12

Fiji 33, Britain 7

Argentina 56, South Korea 0

New Zealand 14, Australia 12

Ireland 12, Kenya 7

South Africa 17, United States 12

Tuesday, July 27

Quarterfinals

Placing

Semifinals

Ireland 31, South Korea 0

Kenya 21, Japan 7

New Zealand 21, Canada 10

Britain 26, United States 21

Argentina 19, South Africa 14

Fiji 19, Australia 0

Japan 31, South Korea 19

Kenya 22, Ireland 0

United States 21, Canada 14

South Africa 22, Australia 19

New Zealand 29, Britain 7

Fiji 26, Argentina 14

Wednesday, July 28

Placing

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

Australia 26, Canada 7

South Africa 28, United States 7

Argentina 17, Britain 12

Fiji 27, New Zealand 12

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Australia News | Sports | World News

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up