Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Wednesday
At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course
Saitama, Japan
Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71
First Round
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|32-31—63
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|33-31—64
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|34-31—65
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|35-30—65
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|31-35—66
|Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines
|34-32—66
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|34-32—66
|Paul Casey, England
|33-34—67
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|33-34—67
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|34-33—67
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|33-34—67
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|34-34—68
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|35-33—68
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|32-36—68
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|37-31—68
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|34-34—68
|Patrick Reed, United States
|33-35—68
|Antoine Rozner, France
|36-32—68
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|34-34—68
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|34-35—69
|Corey Conners, Canada
|36-33—69
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|35-34—69
|Romain Langasque, France
|33-36—69
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|33-36—69
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|35-34—69
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|34-35—69
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|37-32—69
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|36-33—69
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|36-33—69
|Carl Yuan, China
|34-35—69
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|36-34—70
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|34-36—70
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|36-34—70
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|35-35—70
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|35-35—70
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|37-33—70
|Hurly Long, Austria
|36-34—70
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|35-35—70
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|35-35—70
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|35-35—70
|Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand
|37-34—71
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|35-36—71
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|37-34—71
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|37-34—71
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|35-36—71
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|34-37—71
|Justin Thomas, United States
|36-35—71
|Wu Ashun, China
|35-37—72
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|35-37—72
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|35-37—72
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|34-38—72
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|38-35—73
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|36-37—73
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|36-37—73
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|35-38—73
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|37-36—73
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|36-38—74
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|37-37—74
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|36-39—75
|Udayan Mane, India
|35-41—76
