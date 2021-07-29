2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 5:19 AM

Wednesday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

First Round

Sepp Straka, Austria 32-31—63
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 33-31—64
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 34-31—65
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 35-30—65
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 31-35—66
Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 34-32—66
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 34-32—66
Paul Casey, England 33-34—67
Anirban Lahiri, India 33-34—67
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 34-33—67
Alex Noren, Sweden 33-34—67
Adri Arnaus, Spain 34-34—68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-33—68
Viktor Hovland, Norway 32-36—68
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-31—68
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 34-34—68
Patrick Reed, United States 33-35—68
Antoine Rozner, France 36-32—68
Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 34-35—69
Corey Conners, Canada 36-33—69
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 35-34—69
Romain Langasque, France 33-36—69
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 33-36—69
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 35-34—69
Collin Morikawa, United States 34-35—69
Mito Pereira, Chile 37-32—69
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 36-33—69
Matthias Schwab, Austria 36-33—69
Carl Yuan, China 34-35—69
Jorge Campillo, Spain 36-34—70
Thomas Detry, Belgium 34-36—70
Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-34—70
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 35-35—70
Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-35—70
Marc Leishman, Australia 37-33—70
Hurly Long, Austria 36-34—70
Shane Lowry, Ireland 35-35—70
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 35-35—70
Sami Valimaki, Finland 35-35—70
Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 37-34—71
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 35-36—71
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 37-34—71
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 37-34—71
Renato Paratore, Italy 35-36—71
Cameron Smith, Australia 34-37—71
Justin Thomas, United States 36-35—71
Wu Ashun, China 35-37—72
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 35-37—72
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 35-37—72
Adrian Meronk, Poland 34-38—72
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 38-35—73
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 36-37—73
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 36-37—73
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-38—73
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-36—73
Gavin Green, Malaysia 36-38—74
C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 37-37—74
Kalle Samooja, Finland 36-39—75
Udayan Mane, India 35-41—76

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

