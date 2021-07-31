Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Friday At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course Saitama, Japan Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71 Third Round Xander Schauffele, United States…

Friday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Third Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-63-68—199 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 69-64-67—200 Paul Casey, England 67-68-66—201 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67-69—201 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-66-67—202 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 67-69-66—202 Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65-68—202 Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71-68—202 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-69-64—203 Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65-68—203 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-66—204 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-68—204 Cameron Smith, Australia 71-67-66—204 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67-68—205 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69-66—205 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76-64—205 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-70-68—206 Corey Conners, Canada 69-71-66—206 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-73-67—206 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-72-65—206 Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73-63—206 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-70-67—206 Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67-72—206 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66-66—206 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67-70—206 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-70-70—206 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67-66—206 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68-66—207 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 64-71-72—207 Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72-68—207 Carl Yuan, China 69-68-70—207 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69-71—208 Romain Langasque, France 69-70-69—208 Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70-67—208 Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-69-70—208 Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70-68—208 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67-68—208 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-69-67—209 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-71-70—209 Patrick Reed, United States 68-71-70—209 Justin Thomas, United States 71-70-68—209 Wu Ashun, China 72-71-67—210 Hurly Long, Austria 70-70-70—210 Antoine Rozner, France 68-69-73—210 Adri Arnaus, Spain 68-69-74—211 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 71-71-70—212 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 71-68-73—212 Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71-69—212 Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 71-71-71—213 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 72-70-71—213 Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-72—213 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 68-73-72—213 Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-68-70—213 Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-75-69—214 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72-73—215 Udayan Mane, India 76-69-70—215 Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 66-73-76—215 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-73-70—216 Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-72-70—216 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-77-73—222

