2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Olympic Men's Golf Scores

Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Third Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-63-68—199
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 69-64-67—200
Paul Casey, England 67-68-66—201
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67-69—201
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-66-67—202
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 67-69-66—202
Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65-68—202
Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71-68—202
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-69-64—203
Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65-68—203
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-66—204
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-68—204
Cameron Smith, Australia 71-67-66—204
Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67-68—205
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69-66—205
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76-64—205
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-70-68—206
Corey Conners, Canada 69-71-66—206
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-73-67—206
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-72-65—206
Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73-63—206
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-70-67—206
Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67-72—206
C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66-66—206
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67-70—206
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-70-70—206
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67-66—206
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68-66—207
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 64-71-72—207
Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72-68—207
Carl Yuan, China 69-68-70—207
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69-71—208
Romain Langasque, France 69-70-69—208
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70-67—208
Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-69-70—208
Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70-68—208
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67-68—208
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-69-67—209
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-71-70—209
Patrick Reed, United States 68-71-70—209
Justin Thomas, United States 71-70-68—209
Wu Ashun, China 72-71-67—210
Hurly Long, Austria 70-70-70—210
Antoine Rozner, France 68-69-73—210
Adri Arnaus, Spain 68-69-74—211
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 71-71-70—212
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 71-68-73—212
Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71-69—212
Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 71-71-71—213
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 72-70-71—213
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-72—213
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 68-73-72—213
Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-68-70—213
Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-75-69—214
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72-73—215
Udayan Mane, India 76-69-70—215
Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 66-73-76—215
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-73-70—216
Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-72-70—216
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-77-73—222

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up