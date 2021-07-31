Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Friday
At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course
Saitama, Japan
Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71
Third Round
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-63-68—199
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|69-64-67—200
|Paul Casey, England
|67-68-66—201
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|65-67-69—201
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|69-66-67—202
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|67-69-66—202
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|69-65-68—202
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|63-71-68—202
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-69-64—203
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|70-65-68—203
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-69-66—204
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|71-65-68—204
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|71-67-66—204
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-67-68—205
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|70-69-66—205
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|65-76-64—205
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|68-70-68—206
|Corey Conners, Canada
|69-71-66—206
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|66-73-67—206
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|69-72-65—206
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|70-73-63—206
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-70-67—206
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|67-67-72—206
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|74-66-66—206
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|69-67-70—206
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|66-70-70—206
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|73-67-66—206
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-68-66—207
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|64-71-72—207
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|67-72-68—207
|Carl Yuan, China
|69-68-70—207
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-69-71—208
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-70-69—208
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|71-70-67—208
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|69-69-70—208
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|70-70-68—208
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|73-67-68—208
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|73-69-67—209
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|68-71-70—209
|Patrick Reed, United States
|68-71-70—209
|Justin Thomas, United States
|71-70-68—209
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-71-67—210
|Hurly Long, Austria
|70-70-70—210
|Antoine Rozner, France
|68-69-73—210
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|68-69-74—211
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|71-71-70—212
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|71-68-73—212
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|72-71-69—212
|Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand
|71-71-71—213
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|72-70-71—213
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|70-71-72—213
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|68-73-72—213
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|75-68-70—213
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|70-75-69—214
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-72-73—215
|Udayan Mane, India
|76-69-70—215
|Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines
|66-73-76—215
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|73-73-70—216
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|74-72-70—216
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|72-77-73—222
