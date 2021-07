Olympic Judo Results

Friday Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 32 Teddy Riner, France, def. Stephan Hegyi, Austria, Ippon, Uchi-mata, 2:06. Temur Rakhimov,…

Friday

Men

+100 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Teddy Riner, France, def. Stephan Hegyi, Austria, Ippon, Uchi-mata, 2:06.

Temur Rakhimov, Tajikistan, def. Andy Granda, Cuba, Waza-Ari, O-soto-makikomi, 4:00.

Ushangi Kokauri, Azerbaijan, def. Maciej Sarnacki, Poland, Ippon, 3:08.

Vladut Simionescu, Romania, def. Ali Omar, Libya, Ippon, Uchi-mata, 0:56.

Javad Mahjoub, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, def. Johannes Frey, Germany, Waza-Ari, Sumi-otoshi, 4:00.

Bekmurod Oltiboev, Uzbekistan, def. Duurenbayar Ulziibayar, Mongolia, Ippon, Seoi-nage, 1:00.

Elimination Round of 16

Tamerlan Bashaev, ROC, def. Mbagnick Ndiaye, Senegal, Ippon, 2:51.

Teddy Riner, France, def. Or Sasson, Israel, Waza-Ari, Hikikomi-gaeshi, 4:00.

Guram Tushishvili, Georgia, def. Temur Rakhimov, Tajikistan, Ippon, 4:00.

Rafael Silva, Brazil, def. Ushangi Kokauri, Azerbaijan, Ippon, O-uchi-gari, 5:43.

Hisayoshi Harasawa, Japan, def. Kim Minjong, South Korea, Waza-Ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Yakiv Khammo, Ukraine, def. Vladut Simionescu, Romania, Waza-Ari, O-soto-gari, 4:00.

Lukas Krpalek, Czech Republic, def. Javad Mahjoub, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 3:23.

Bekmurod Oltiboev, Uzbekistan, def. Henk Grol, Netherlands, Ippon, Seoi-nage, 0:25.

Women

+78 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Rochele Nunes, Portugal, def. Melissa Mojica, Puerto Rico, Waza-Ari, Uki-otoshi, 4:00.

Nihel Cheikh Rouhou, Tunisia, def. Sarah Adlington, Britain, Ippon, 3:22.

Anamari Velensek, Slovenia, def. Nina Cutro-Kelly, United States, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 0:47.

Sandra Jablonskyte, Lithuania, def. Ivana Maranic, Croatia, Ippon, Okuri-eri-jime, 3:41.

Larisa Ceric, Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Izayana Marenco, Nicaragua, Ippon, Okuri-eri-jime, 0:30.

Maryna Slutskaya, Belarus, def. Gabriella Wood, Trinidad and Tobago, Ippon, 0:53.

Han Mijin, South Korea, def. Tessie Savelkouls, Netherlands, Waza-Ari, Uchi-mata, 4:00.

Raz Hershko, Israel, def. Tahani Alqahtani, Saudi Arabia, Ippon, Seoi-otoshi, 1:44.

Kayra Sayit, Turkey, def. Hortence Vanessa Mballa Atangana, Cameroon, Waza-Ari, Ko-soto-gake, 4:00.

Yelyzaveta Kalanina, Ukraine, def. Sonia Asselah, Algeria, Ippon, Harai-makikomi, 3:12.

Xu Shiyan, China, def. Jasmin Grabowski, Germany, Ippon, Tani-otoshi, 1:18.

