Olympic Badminton Results

Saturday Men Singles Quarterfinals Kevin Cordon, Guatemala, def. Heo Kwanghee, South Korea, 21-13, 21-18. Mixed Team Doubles Quarterfinals China (Zheng…

Kevin Cordon, Guatemala, def. Heo Kwanghee, South Korea, 21-13, 21-18.

China (Zheng Si Wei; Huang Ya Qiong), def. Indonesia (Praveen Jordan; Melati Daeva Oktavianti), 21-17, 21-15.

Japan (Yuta Watanabe; Arisa Higashino), def. Thailand (Dechapol Puavaranukroh; Sapsiree Taerattanachai), 15-21, 21-16, 21-14.

Hong Kong (Tang Chun Man; Tse Ying Suet), def. Britain (Marcus Ellis; Lauren Smith), 21-13, 21-18.

China (Wang Yi Lyu; Huang Dong Ping), def. South Korea (Chae Yujung; Seo Seungjae), 21-9, 21-16.

