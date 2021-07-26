2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Nishiya, just 13, gives Japan sweep in street skateboarding

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 12:55 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first Olympic skateboard competition for women on Monday, giving the host nation a sweep of golds in the street event after Yuto Horigome won the men’s competition.

Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian who is also 13, won the silver, her country’s second in skateboarding after Kelvin Hoefler finished second on Sunday in the men’s event.

The women’s bronze went to Funa Nakayama of Japan.

