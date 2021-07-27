2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Asia News » Neff leads Swiss sweep…

Neff leads Swiss sweep of medals in women’s mountain biking

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IZU, Japan (AP) — Jolanda Neff won the women’s mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, leading a Swiss sweep of the medal stand while capping a long comeback from a career-threatening crash in the North Carolina mountains.

Sina Frei and Linda Indergand tried to chase down their countrywoman but never had a chance. They were left battling among themselves, at one point riding side by side, before Frei pulled ahead to take silver and left Indergand with bronze.

Neff took the lead when world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed on a slippery section of rocks on the first loop in the mountains southwest of Tokyo.

She soon built her advantage to more than a minute over a field that included France’s Loana Lecomte, the winner of every World Cup race this season, and reigning Olympic champ Jenny Rissveds.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

Make telework decisions based on the job, not 'managerial preference,' OPM says

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up