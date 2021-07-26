2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Asia News » More rain to hit…

More rain to hit China’s flood-ravaged Henan province

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 5:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Forecasters Monday said more heavy rain is expected in central China’s flood-ravaged Henan province, where the death toll continues to rise.

The Henan provincial meteorological observatory said the hard-hit cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to see the heaviest downpours.

That will complicate rescue efforts and attempts to deliver water and food as well as plug gaps in dikes, and will put more pressure on basins used to divert and hold floodwaters.

The Henan government said the number of deaths has risen to 69 with five people missing. The flooding that began July 17 has affected almost 13 million people, collapsed 8,876 homes and caused direct economic losses estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).

Xinxiang and other cities saw floods as the rains moved north from the provincial capital Zhengzhou, where flash floods killed more than 50 people, including 12 in the inundated subway system.

Military helicopters are being used to bring drinking water, medicine, food and other relief items to about 20,000 people in inaccessible areas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up