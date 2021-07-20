Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Martinez helps US beat college all-stars 1-0 in Olympic prep

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 4:22 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) —

Nick Martinez combined with three relievers on a five-hitter and Eddy Alvarez walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, giving the U.S. Olympic team a 1-0 win over a college national team in an exhibition on Monday night.

Martinez, a former Texas Rangers pitcher now with the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, struck out nine and walked none.

Saraperos de Saltillo’s Anthony Carter got six straight outs, Texas Rangers Triple-A right-hander Ryder Ryan struck out the side in the eighth and free agent closer David Robertson struck out two in a perfect ninth for the save. U.S. pitchers struck out 17.

The U.S. loaded the bases in the fifth before San Diego minor leaguer Patrick Kivlehan hit an inning-ending flyout.

Dodgers minor leaguer Tim Federowicz and Oakland minor leaguer Nick Allen singled with two outs in the sixth, and Boston’s Jack Lopez and the Marlins’ Alvarez walked against Arkansas right-hander Jaxon Wiggins, who took the loss.

The U.S. won Sunday’s opener 8-3. The third game of the series is Tuesday in Cary.

The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, plays its Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

