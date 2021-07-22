Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Asia News » Kessie gives Ivory Coast…

Kessie gives Ivory Coast a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Franck Kessie scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute and Ivory Coast beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 Thursday in its opening match in the men’s Olympic soccer tournament.

Ivory Coast was making its first Olympic appearance since the 2008 Beijing Games, when the team advanced to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia hasn’t been to an Olympics in soccer since 1996.

Ivory Coast went ahead 1-0 late in the first half after an own-goal from defender Abdulelah Alamri, but Saudi Arabia rebounded when Salem Aldawsari scored in the 44th minute.

Kessie, who plays for AC Milan, scored off a pass from Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.

The two teams are in a tough group at the Olympics with Brazil, the gold medalists from the 2016 Games, and Germany, the silver medalists who lost to the Brazilians on penalties at the Maracana Stadium.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up