2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Asia News » Janssen's goal gives Dutch…

Janssen’s goal gives Dutch women a 3-3 draw with Brazil

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIFU, Japan (AP) — Dominique Janssen’s 79th-minute goal pulled the Netherlands into a 3-3 draw with Brazil on Saturday in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Vivianne Miedema gave the Dutch the early lead in the third minute but Debinha countered with an equalizer in the 16th. The teams were knotted until the 59th, when Miedema scored another.

Marta converted a penalty kick to tie the score 2-2 in the 64th minute, before Ludmila’s goal about four minutes later gave Brazil the temporary lead.

The Netherlands, ranked No. 4 in the world, routed Zambia 10-3 in their Olympic opener. Miedema scored four goals.

The Netherlands advanced to the World Cup final two years ago in France but lost to the United States. The Tokyo Games are the Netherlands’ first Olympics.

Brazil beat China 5-0 in its opener. Marta had a pair of goals, becoming the first player to score in five straight Olympics. Brazil is coached by former U.S. and Sweden coach Pia Sundhage, who won gold with the Americans at the 2012 London Games.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up