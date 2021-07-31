India 4, South Africa 3
|India
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|1
|0
|—
|3
India_V. Katariya 3, N. Neha 1.
South Africa_T. Glasby 1, E. Hunter 1, M. Marais 1.
Green Cards_Lalremsiami, India, 0. Monika, India, 0. Q. Bobbs, South Africa, 0. L. du Plessis, South Africa, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Liu Xiaoying, China. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.
