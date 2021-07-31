India 4, South Africa 3 India 1 1 1 1 — 4 South Africa 1 1 1 0 — 3…

India 4, South Africa 3

India 1 1 1 1 — 4 South Africa 1 1 1 0 — 3

India_V. Katariya 3, N. Neha 1.

South Africa_T. Glasby 1, E. Hunter 1, M. Marais 1.

Green Cards_Lalremsiami, India, 0. Monika, India, 0. Q. Bobbs, South Africa, 0. L. du Plessis, South Africa, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Liu Xiaoying, China. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.