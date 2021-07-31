2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » India 4, South Africa 3

India 4, South Africa 3

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 1:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

India 4, South Africa 3

India 1 1 1 1 4
South Africa 1 1 1 0 3

India_V. Katariya 3, N. Neha 1.

South Africa_T. Glasby 1, E. Hunter 1, M. Marais 1.

Green Cards_Lalremsiami, India, 0. Monika, India, 0. Q. Bobbs, South Africa, 0. L. du Plessis, South Africa, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Liu Xiaoying, China. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up