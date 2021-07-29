2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Greece 10, Japan 9

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 6:34 AM

Greece 1 4 2 3 10
Japan 1 4 1 3 9

First Quarter_1, Greece, C. Kolomvos, 6:33 (PP). 2, Japan, Y. Inaba, 4:00 (PS).

Second Quarter_3, Greece, K. Genidounias, 7:26 (PP). 4, Greece, D. Skoumpakis, 6:26. 5, Japan, T. Yoshida, 5:31. 6, Japan, S. Adachi, 5:04. 7, Japan, A. Arai, 4:01 (PP). 8, Greece, K. Mourikis, 3:47. 9, Japan, S. Adachi, 3:29. 10, Greece, M. Kapotsis, 0:49 (PP).

Third Quarter_11, Japan, Y. Inaba, 6:05. 12, Greece, K. Genidounias, 4:02. 13, Greece, M. Kapotsis, 1:43 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_14, Greece, M. Kapotsis, 7:07 (PP). 15, Japan, S. Adachi, 5:58. 16, Japan, K. Araki, 4:02 (PP). 17, Greece, K. Genidounias, 2:51. 18, Japan, A. Arai, 1:13 (PP). 19, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 0:32 (PP).

Exclusions_Greece 17 (M. Kapotsis 1, C. Kolomvos 1, D. Skoumpakis 1, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 2, G. Dervisis 2, I. Fountoulis 3, A. Papanastasiou 3, A. Vlachopoulos 4); Japan 11 (A. Arai 1, K. Araki 1, K. Okawa 1, M. Shiga 1, K. Tanamura 1, M. Takata 2, H. Koppu 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Japan None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (I. Fountoulis 1); Japan None.

Ejections_Greece 3 (I. Fountoulis, A. Papanastasiou, A. Vlachopoulos); Japan 1 (H. Koppu).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Qi Zhao, International Swimming Federation. Evgeny Sharonov, International Swimming Federation.

