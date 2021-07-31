2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » GLIMPSES: Up, up and…

GLIMPSES: Up, up and away on Olympic trampolines

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — You know those epic cutaways in movies and on TV that show long shots of Superman flying to the rescue, or taking off immediately after saving the day? That’s what Associated Press photographer Ashley Landis’ photos of trampoline events at the Tokyo Olympics evoke.

Athletes soar past lights and pop from dark backdrops as the trajectory of bounces catapults them through the air. It is, as British bronze medalize Bryony Page put it last week, “like driving your own roller coaster.”

Trampoline competition, which ended Saturday, is an athletic solution to the question so many humans have asked for thousands of years: What if I could fly? Turns out you can, to an extent, with a lot of training and ability and commitment. The tradeoff: It can be perilous.

“Trampoline isn’t a sport I thought of as dangerous, but after seeing athletes fly 30 feet in the air and then nearly fall off the trampoline, I have changed my mind,” Landis says. “I don’t know of another sport where the coach has to follow the athlete with a giant pillow in case they get slightly off center.”

That was most apparent, she says, when Aliaksei Shostak of the United States flipped beautifully in the air, and then his right leg plunged to the ground between trampoline springs.

“Fortunately, he was not badly injured,” Landis says. “It’s a high-risk, artistic sport with very little room for error.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up