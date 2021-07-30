2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » France beats Iran for…

France beats Iran for unbeaten run through basketball pool

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Thomas Heurtel scored 16 points and France completed an unbeaten run through Olympic men’s basketball group play with a 79-62 victory over Iran on Saturday.

Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot added 12 points and Nando de Colo had 10 poins, five rebounds and five assists for the French, who opened Group A by beating the U.S. 83-76 and then breezed from there.

The French routed the Czech Republic 97-77 and then led comfortably throughout the second half against Iran.

They will get one of the top seeds when the draw is conducted to determine the quarterfinal pairings. The quarterfinals will be played Tuesday.

Frank Ntilikina played for the first time here after sitting out the first two games with muscle discomfort. The New York Knicks guard scored three points.

Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Iran, which was winless in three games its first appearance in men’s basketball at the Olympics since 2008.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | NBA News | Sports | World News

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up