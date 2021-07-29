2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Despite ankle injury, Russians…

Despite ankle injury, Russians win team foil at Olympics

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Barely able to walk, Russian fencer Marta Martyanova showed she could still fight.

Martyanova rolled her ankle early in the team foil final at the Olympics on Thursday but stayed in the contest and contributed 14 points to win gold alongside Inna Deriglazova and Larisa Korobeynikova. The Russians beat France 45-34.

Martyanova, who had her ankle bandaged and treated with an ice pack, needed her teammates’ help to walk to the podium and back again.

“Emotionally it was very hard. I didn’t know what to do. I had to just stand up and do everything,” Martyanova said. “I didn’t think about my injury because I really wanted this.”

Deriglazova won her second medal of the Tokyo Games after finishing runner-up to Lee Kiefer of the United States in the individual foil competition. It’s the No. 1-ranked foil fencer’s fourth career Olympic medal.

The Russian Olympic Committee team has won five fencing medals in women’s events in Tokyo, two of them gold. France was on the podium in the women’s team foil for the first time since 1984.

Italy beat the United States 45-23 for the bronze medal to make the podium in the event for a record seventh consecutive Olympics. Italy won in 2012 and was the defending champion because the team foil was off the program at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The Americans took an early lead after Nicole Ross beat Arianna Errigo 5-3 in the opener but the Italians won all nine bouts after that.

The U.S. team of Kiefer, Ross, Jacqueline Dubrovich and Sabrina Massialas had earlier lost to the Russian team 45-42 in the semifinals.

“Hats off to the Italians. They fenced beautifully, they came out very strong,” Kiefer said. “All of us feel heartbroken. We feel like we didn’t put our best fencing forward in that last bout but the whole Games we fought incredibly hard.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up