China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 10:45 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

