China’s June exports surge 32%, import growth slows

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 11:52 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged in June while import growth slowed to a still-robust level as its economic rebound from the coronavirus leveled off.

Exports rose 32.2% to $281.4 billion, up from May’s 28% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports increased 36.7% to $229.9 billion, but that was down from the previous month’s explosive 51% rise.

China led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer and other economic activity is leveling off.

