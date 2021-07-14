Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Asia News » China sending more than…

China sending more than 400 athletes to Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday.

The team includes 298 female athletes, more than twice the 133 male competitors. They range in age from 14-year-old female diver Quan Hongchan to 52-year-old male equestrian rider Li Zhenqiang, Xinhua said.

“This is the largest ever Olympic delegation China has sent overseas,” Gao Zhidan, deputy director of China’s State General Administration of Sport, was quoted as saying.

The delegation to the Beijing Games in 2008 was larger, with 1,099 people including 639 athletes.

China expects to win gold medals in table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, weightlifting, shooting and diving, Xinhua said.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, open in nine days on July 23.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up