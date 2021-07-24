2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky | Four new Olympic sports
Home » Asia News » China moves residents out…

China moves residents out of flooded areas, drains tunnels

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to move residents out of flooded neighborhoods in central China on Saturday after torrential rains killed at least 56 people.

In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, government crews armed with industrial pumps finished draining water from a major traffic tunnel, according to a news report.

The rains that started Tuesday in densely populated Henan were the heaviest on record, according to the government.

On Saturday, skies were mostly clear but parts of Zhengzhou and other cities including Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang still were under water.

Residents were carried out of areas in Hebi where water was up to 2 meters (6 feet) deep, the Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent flood drainage teams with 300 people and equipment from neighboring provinces, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

More than 200 wrecked cars were pulled out of Zhengzhou’s Jingguang North Road Tunnel, where water up to 13 meters (43 feet) deep was pumped out, The Paper reported.

The Paper said “it has been confirmed some people died” but gave no indication whether that meant additional bodies were found in the tunnel after two reported Wednesday. Twelve people died Tuesday night in a flooded Zhengzhou subway tunnel.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion), according to Xinhua. It said a total of more than 3,800 houses collapsed across the province and 920,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up