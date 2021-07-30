China 3, New Zealand 2
|China
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
China_Chen Y. 1, Liang M. 1, Liu M. 1.
New Zealand_E. Gunson 1, R. Keddell 1.
Green Cards_F. Davies, New Zealand, 0. Gu B., China, 0. Chen Y., China, 0.
Yellow Cards_Liang M., China, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.
