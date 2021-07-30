2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
China 3, New Zealand 2

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 10:25 PM

China 3, New Zealand 2

China 0 1 1 1 3
New Zealand 0 1 1 0 2

China_Chen Y. 1, Liang M. 1, Liu M. 1.

New Zealand_E. Gunson 1, R. Keddell 1.

Green Cards_F. Davies, New Zealand, 0. Gu B., China, 0. Chen Y., China, 0.

Yellow Cards_Liang M., China, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

