China 3, New Zealand 2 China 0 1 1 1 — 3 New Zealand 0 1 1 0 — 2…

China 3, New Zealand 2

China 0 1 1 1 — 3 New Zealand 0 1 1 0 — 2

China_Chen Y. 1, Liang M. 1, Liu M. 1.

New Zealand_E. Gunson 1, R. Keddell 1.

Green Cards_F. Davies, New Zealand, 0. Gu B., China, 0. Chen Y., China, 0.

Yellow Cards_Liang M., China, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.