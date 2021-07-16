Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Celtic brings Japan’s Furuhashi to Scotland on 4-year deal

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 7:27 AM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish club Celtic signed Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi to a four-year contract on Friday as the Glasgow squad remodels under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 26-year-old Furuhashi, who joins from Vissel Kobe subject to clearances, was leading the Japanese league in scoring with 14 goals in 20 games this season.

Postecoglou had coached against Furuhashi while in charge at Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

“He is a player of real quality and clearly someone I know well,” Postecoglou said. “I think he will add something special to our squad and I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters.”

Celtic finished a distant second to rival Rangers last season, missing a chance for a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Furuhashi has three goals in six appearances for Japan since making his international debut in November 2019.

Furuhashi is the latest new arrival at Celtic Park under Postecoglou. Earlier this week, the team signed Israel midfielder Liel Abada to a long-term contract.

