FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC region events guide | What's open, what's closed | Tips on beating holiday traffic | How to safely celebrate with family
Home » Asia News » Brazil great Zico celebrates…

Brazil great Zico celebrates Tokyo torch relay, blasts Rio’s

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil soccer great Zico blasted organizers of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday after carrying the torch for the Tokyo Games.

The Brazilian said he was ignored in 2016 when the torch relay took place at his home city and praised Japan for giving him the honor this time.

Zico, who is a club director at Kashima Antlers and a former Japan coach, carried the torch for about 200 meters in Kashima on Saturday.

“After my country and my city denied me this opportunity of carrying the Olympic torch, today I realized my dream of taking part in the Olympic Games,” the 68-year-old Zico wrote on Instagram. “I thank the Kashima Antlers, the city of Kashima and Japan for giving me this opportunity.”

Zico, who played for the Japanese team between 1991 and 1994, called it “an unforgettable day in my life.”

Kashima will host one of the semifinals of the men’s soccer Olympic tournament.

Zico, a former attacking midfielder, remains a hero to fans of Rio-based Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular club, and was also part of the much admired Brazil team at the 1982 World Cup which was eliminated by Italy.

That was not enough for Rio organizers to invite him to carry the torch.

Zico has previously recalled the time he failed to make the Brazil squad for the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“I almost stopped playing soccer after I was left out,” he said.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up