2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Home » Asia News » Brazil and Ivory Coast…

Brazil and Ivory Coast play to a 0-0 draw in Olympic soccer

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Playing with 10 men for most of the game, Brazil held the Ivory Coast to a 0-0 draw on Sunday in the group stage of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament.

Brazil is the defending Olympic champion after winning on home soil at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. But the Brazilians were at a disadvantage early when Douglas Luiz, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off in the 13th minute.

Ivory Coast midfielder Eboue Kouassi was sent off in the 79th.

Both Luiz and Kouassi won’t be able to play in their teams’ final group matches.

The Brazilians won their Group D opener over Germany 4-2. Richarlison scored a hat trick. Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie scored the winner in his team’s opening 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Brazil captain Dani Alves, at 38, is the oldest player in the tournament, which features under-23 teams on the men’s side with coaches allowed to bring three older players.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up