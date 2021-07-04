CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
Home » Asia News » Blast at Thai factory…

Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGKOK (AP) — A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand’s capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area.

The fire broke out early in the morning at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets.

Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze hours later, and authorities ordered an evacuation of the area amid fears that thousands of liters (gallons) of leaking chemicals may cause more explosions.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire in the Bang Phli area nor on whether anyone was injured or killed.

Local media reported that the initial explosion shook the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi, setting off alarms at Bangkok’s main international airport.

Airport officials said no flights had been cancelled but offered no other immediate details.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up