Australia shocks Argentina 2-0 in men’s Olympic soccer

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 8:58 AM

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Two-time Olympic men’s soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales’ tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia’s best showing was fourth place in 1992.

