2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » American Bobby Finke wins…

American Bobby Finke wins grueling 1,500-meter freestyle, his second gold of Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — American Bobby Finke wins grueling 1,500-meter freestyle, his second gold of Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up