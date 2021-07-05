2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Asia News » 5 Rohingya die in…

5 Rohingya die in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least five Rohingya refugees died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar have been sheltered, an official said Tuesday.

Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner for refugees, relief and repatriation, said a child was also swept away by flooding in a canal at Ukhiya.

Bangladesh’s weather office forecast more rain in coming weeks.

About 700,000 Rohingya fled to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group following an attack by insurgents. The crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations.

More than 300,000 other Rohingya refugees have been living in Bangladesh camps for decades.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up