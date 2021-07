TOKYO (AP) — 2-time Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls on high bar, will not reach event finals…

Listen now to WTOP News

TOKYO (AP) — 2-time Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls on high bar, will not reach event finals at Tokyo Games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.