CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Asia News » World Bank raises China…

World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank raised its forecast of China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from 8.1% and said Tuesday a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus.

The report adds to positive signs for China, the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic. Factory and consumer activity are back above pre-outbreak levels, though authorities have re-imposed travel controls in some areas to counter outbreaks of new variants of the virus.

Chinese economic growth is likely to decline to 5.4% next year as the rebound from last year’s history-making global slump fades and activity returns to normal, the World Bank said.

Its forecast was an increase over a report in April that said China and Vietnam were the only East Asian economies to achieve a “v-shaped” recovery in 2020 with output back above pre-coronavirus levels.

China is on track to vaccinate 40% of its population by early summer, but “a full recovery will also require continued progress toward achieving wide-spread immunization,” the World Bank said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up