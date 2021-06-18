JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
The Latest: Track and field trials start with shot put, 10K

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 3:15 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The latest on U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials:

U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials have kicked off at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Six spots for the Tokyo Games are up for grabs Friday — three in men’s shot put and three in the men’s 10,000 meters.

The shot put features a showdown between reigning Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser and 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs.

Featured in the 10,000 is 36-year-old Lopez Lomong. One of the “Lost Boys of Sudan,” he became an American citizen in 2007 and carried the flag for the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Also running Friday is Allyson Felix, who begins her quest for a fifth Olympics in the preliminary heats of the women’s 400.

