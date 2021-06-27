CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Police: At least 7 dead in Bangladesh blast; cause unknown

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 1:36 PM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least seven people died and dozens were injured in an explosion in Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday, but authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, police and fire department said.

The explosion took place in the evening at a building in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area and rescuers reached the scene, said Faisalur Rahman, a fire control room official.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters at least seven people died. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said.

