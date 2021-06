MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the Pakistani foreign minister, who was erroneously quoted…

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the Pakistani foreign minister, who was erroneously quoted as saying that Pakistan would shut its border to Afghanistan if the Taliban takes control of it. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

