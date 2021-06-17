CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Asia News » Osaka to skip Wimbledon…

Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 2:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis | World News

Customs and Border Protection modernizes a process most people don't even know it does

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up