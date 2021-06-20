FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Asia News » Military: 2 militants, soldier…

Military: 2 militants, soldier killed in Pakistan shootout

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 2:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A shootout between government forces and Pakistani Taliban fighters overnight in a northwestern territory left two militants and a soldier dead, the military said early Sunday.

A military statement said security forces conducted an operation in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, a tribal region that has served as a sanctuary for local and foreign militants.

North Waziristan and six other tribal regions were merged into northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent years following military offensives against militants in the area.

The military, which acted on intelligence to identify the militants’ location, said the fighters were involved in activities against security forces and belonged to the banned Pakistani Taliban group. They opened fire on security forces, triggering an intense exchange of fire during which the two militants and soldier were.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up